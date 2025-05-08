Literature Project #241 The Holy Bible 'Luke 8:23-25'

241 days into my year long daily Literature project. This is a bit of a teaser for my 3+2 photo to come on Saturday but I thought it appropriate for today when we celebrate the 80th. anniversary of the ending of WWII. Sometimes we feel that we are drowning under an ocean of fear but for me this quotation reminds me that storms come to an end (whether by time or Divine intervention). I pray for all those whose storm of fear seems to be growing rather than diminishing.



Luke 8:23-25



As they sailed, he fell asleep. A squall came down on the lake, so that the boat was being swamped, and they were in great danger. The disciples went and woke him, saying, “Master, Master, we’re going to drown!” He got up and rebuked the wind and the raging waters; the storm subsided, and all was calm. “Where is your faith?” he asked his disciples. In fear and amazement they asked one another, “Who is this? He commands even the winds and the water, and they obey him.”