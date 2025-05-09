Sign up
Previous
Photo 952
Literature Project #242 Albert Schweitzer
242 days into my year long daily Literature project. It always thrills me when I see sunlight flowing onto a tree, Albert Schweitzer knew the simple beauty of nature.
“Never say there is nothing beautiful in the world anymore. There is always something to make you wonder in the shape of a tree, the trembling of a leaf.”
9th May 2025
9th May 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
