Literature Project #242 Albert Schweitzer

242 days into my year long daily Literature project. It always thrills me when I see sunlight flowing onto a tree, Albert Schweitzer knew the simple beauty of nature.

“Never say there is nothing beautiful in the world anymore. There is always something to make you wonder in the shape of a tree, the trembling of a leaf.”
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
