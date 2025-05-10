Sign up
Photo 953
Literature Project #243 Nishan Niraula 'Serenity in Green'
243 days into my year long daily Literature project.
Nishan Niraula
Serenity in Green
I never cared for green,
For I was not a camera lens.
A colour, everywhere seen,
Making the environment intense.
In every scene, every shade,
I now find a glimpse of you.
Distances begin to fade,
When I feel the emerald view.
Now, I see it everywhere—
in the way ivy clings despite the weight,
in storms, and nowhere
Resting in its own shade.
I never knew I'd like green,
Til you showed it so serene.
10th May 2025
10th May 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2911
photos
62
followers
88
following
261% complete
View this month »
Susan Wakely
ace
Such nicely matched words.
May 10th, 2025
