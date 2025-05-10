Previous
Literature Project #243 Nishan Niraula 'Serenity in Green' by allsop
Photo 953

Literature Project #243 Nishan Niraula 'Serenity in Green'

243 days into my year long daily Literature project.

Nishan Niraula

Serenity in Green
I never cared for green,
For I was not a camera lens.
A colour, everywhere seen,
Making the environment intense.

In every scene, every shade,
I now find a glimpse of you.
Distances begin to fade,
When I feel the emerald view.

Now, I see it everywhere—
in the way ivy clings despite the weight,
in storms, and nowhere
Resting in its own shade.

I never knew I'd like green,
Til you showed it so serene.
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
261% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Such nicely matched words.
May 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact