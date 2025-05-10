Literature Project #243 Nishan Niraula 'Serenity in Green'

243 days into my year long daily Literature project.



Nishan Niraula



Serenity in Green

I never cared for green,

For I was not a camera lens.

A colour, everywhere seen,

Making the environment intense.



In every scene, every shade,

I now find a glimpse of you.

Distances begin to fade,

When I feel the emerald view.



Now, I see it everywhere—

in the way ivy clings despite the weight,

in storms, and nowhere

Resting in its own shade.



I never knew I'd like green,

Til you showed it so serene.