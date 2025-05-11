Sign up
Photo 954
Literature Project #244 Don McCullin 'The Roman Conceit'
244 days into my year long daily Literature project. A detail of the cover of Don McCullin's 'The Roman Conceit'.
C. S. Lewis
“If a man thinks he is not conceited, he is very conceited indeed.”
11th May 2025
11th May 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Susan Wakely
Great phrase.
May 11th, 2025
