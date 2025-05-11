Previous
Literature Project #244 Don McCullin 'The Roman Conceit' by allsop
Literature Project #244 Don McCullin 'The Roman Conceit'

244 days into my year long daily Literature project. A detail of the cover of Don McCullin's 'The Roman Conceit'.

C. S. Lewis

“If a man thinks he is not conceited, he is very conceited indeed.”
11th May 2025

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate.
Susan Wakely ace
Great phrase.
May 11th, 2025  
