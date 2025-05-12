Literature Project #245 Yevgeny Zamyatin 'A Story About The Most Important Thing'

245 days into my year long daily Literature project. I love these blooms and the scent is heavenly.



“The lilac branches are bowed under the weight of the flowers: blooming is hard, and the most important thing is - to bloom.