Literature Project #245 Yevgeny Zamyatin 'A Story About The Most Important Thing' by allsop
Literature Project #245 Yevgeny Zamyatin 'A Story About The Most Important Thing'

245 days into my year long daily Literature project. I love these blooms and the scent is heavenly.

Yevgeny Zamyatin 'A Story About The Most Important Thing'.

“The lilac branches are bowed under the weight of the flowers: blooming is hard, and the most important thing is - to bloom.
12th May 2025 12th May 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate.
Susan Wakely ace
Great words.
May 12th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Fab words. I have a lilac right by the front gate and the fragrance at this time of year every time I go in and out is just amazing
May 12th, 2025  
