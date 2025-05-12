Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 955
Literature Project #245 Yevgeny Zamyatin 'A Story About The Most Important Thing'
245 days into my year long daily Literature project. I love these blooms and the scent is heavenly.
Yevgeny Zamyatin 'A Story About The Most Important Thing'.
“The lilac branches are bowed under the weight of the flowers: blooming is hard, and the most important thing is - to bloom.
12th May 2025
12th May 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2916
photos
63
followers
88
following
261% complete
View this month »
948
949
950
951
952
953
954
955
Latest from all albums
953
249
418
78
250
954
251
955
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Kami
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lilac
,
flora
,
literature project
,
yevgeny zamyatin
Susan Wakely
ace
Great words.
May 12th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Fab words. I have a lilac right by the front gate and the fragrance at this time of year every time I go in and out is just amazing
May 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close