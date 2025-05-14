Previous
Literature Project #247 William Shakespeare 'Hamlet'
Literature Project #247 William Shakespeare 'Hamlet'

247 days into my year long daily Literature project. This little Pansy has appeared in my lawn next to one of the apple trees.

William Shakespeare from Hamlet:

"There's rosemary, that's for remembrance; pray you, love, remember: and there is pansies, that's for thoughts. There's fennel for you, and columbines: — there 's rue for you; and here's some for me: — we may call it, herb of grace o'Sundays: — you may wear your rue with a difference. — There's a daisy: — I would give you some violets; but they withered all, when my father died: — They say, he made a good end."
Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
