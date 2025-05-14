Literature Project #247 William Shakespeare 'Hamlet'

247 days into my year long daily Literature project. This little Pansy has appeared in my lawn next to one of the apple trees.



William Shakespeare from Hamlet:



"There's rosemary, that's for remembrance; pray you, love, remember: and there is pansies, that's for thoughts. There's fennel for you, and columbines: — there 's rue for you; and here's some for me: — we may call it, herb of grace o'Sundays: — you may wear your rue with a difference. — There's a daisy: — I would give you some violets; but they withered all, when my father died: — They say, he made a good end."