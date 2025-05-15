Sign up
Previous
Photo 958
Literature Project #248 Terry Pratchett
248 days into my year long daily Literature project. Another of my tea tin.
Terry Pratchett:
"In ancient times cats were worshipped as gods; they have not forgotten this."
15th May 2025
15th May 25
2
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I always love that quote!
May 15th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha, my husband and I are just reading some of his books. Plenty of fun quotes and stories.
May 15th, 2025
