Literature Project #248 Terry Pratchett by allsop
Photo 958

Literature Project #248 Terry Pratchett

248 days into my year long daily Literature project. Another of my tea tin.

Terry Pratchett:

"In ancient times cats were worshipped as gods; they have not forgotten this."
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I always love that quote!
May 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Haha, my husband and I are just reading some of his books. Plenty of fun quotes and stories.
May 15th, 2025  
