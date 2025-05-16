Sign up
Previous
Photo 959
Literature Project #249 Jules Verne
249 days into my year long daily Literature project. The inventive Jules Verne has a point.
Kelly Ann
@kellyanngray
challenged me to "make a portrait of or in a corner" so what better than a corner in what I grandiosely call "my library".
"We are of opinion that instead of letting books grow mouldy behind an iron grating, far from the vulgar gaze, it is better to let them wear out by being read.”
16th May 2025
16th May 25
3
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
self-portrait
,
books
,
jules verne
,
literature project
,
get-pushed-667
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@kellyanngray
Hope this meets your challenge.
May 16th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
How nice to have your own little library.
May 16th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Fab. I would have been so much the poorer without books.
May 16th, 2025
