Literature Project #249 Jules Verne by allsop
Photo 959

Literature Project #249 Jules Verne

249 days into my year long daily Literature project. The inventive Jules Verne has a point.

Kelly Ann @kellyanngray challenged me to "make a portrait of or in a corner" so what better than a corner in what I grandiosely call "my library".

"We are of opinion that instead of letting books grow mouldy behind an iron grating, far from the vulgar gaze, it is better to let them wear out by being read.”
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@kellyanngray Hope this meets your challenge.
May 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
How nice to have your own little library.
May 16th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Fab. I would have been so much the poorer without books.
May 16th, 2025  
