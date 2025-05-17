Previous
Literature Project #250 F. Scott Fitzgerald 'The Great Gatsby' by allsop
Literature Project #250 F. Scott Fitzgerald 'The Great Gatsby'

250 days into my year long daily Literature project. The guy who left this was so careless he/she could not even bother walking 10 paces to the rubbish bin, he/she couldn't care less about the environment.

“They were careless people...they smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness, or whatever it was that kept them together, and let other people clean up the mess they had made....”
17th May 2025

Andrew-Bede Allsop

