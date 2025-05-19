Literature Project #252 William Shakespeare 'Titus Andronicus'

252 days into my year long daily Literature project. The Peruvian Lily is a flower arranger's delight so beautifully scented, long-stemmed, and drop dead gorgeous!



Lilies indicate elegance, purity and innocence, sometimes in a tragic way. In “Titus Andronicus,” Titus says about his daughter Lavinia after she was violently attacked:



"Titus Andronicus

It was my deer; and he that wounded her

Hath hurt me more than had he killed me dead:

For now I stand as one upon a rock

Environed with a wilderness of sea,

Who marks the waxing tide grow wave by wave,

Expecting ever when some envious surge

Will in his brinish bowels swallow him.

This way to death my wretched sons are gone;

Here stands my other son, a banished man,

And here my brother, weeping at my woes.

But that which gives my soul the greatest spurn,

Is dear Lavinia, dearer than my soul.

Had I but seen thy picture in this plight,

It would have madded me: what shall I do

Now I behold thy lively body so?

Thou hast no hands, to wipe away thy tears:

Nor tongue, to tell me who hath martyr’d thee:

Thy husband he is dead: and for his death

Thy brothers are condemn’d, and dead by this.

Look, Marcus! ah, son Lucius, look on her!

When I did name her brothers, then fresh tears

Stood on her cheeks, as doth the honey-dew

Upon a gather’d lily almost wither’d."