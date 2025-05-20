Literature Project #253 Julia Donaldson 'Room on the Broom'

253 days into my year long daily Literature project. "Room on the Broom" is a delightful children's book written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler. The book takes us on a magical journey with a friendly witch and her loyal cat. The story begins when the witch, while flying on her broom, accidentally drops her hat. As she descends to retrieve it, a helpful dog discovers the hat and asks the witch if there is room on her broom for a dog like him. The kind-hearted witch kindly accepts, and they continue their journey together. Soon they meet other creatures who climb on board the broom when the inevitable happens and the broom breaks and the story unfolds into an enchanting tale.



I don't have a witches broom but my photo is of the lovely Scots Broom!



"They searched for the broom but it was nowhere to be seen. 'Maybe it sank,' said the cat."