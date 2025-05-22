Previous
Literature Project #255 Janet Frame 'Towards Another Summer' by allsop
Literature Project #255 Janet Frame 'Towards Another Summer'

kali challenged me to illustrate a quote from a New Zealand author to use in my literature project so I chose this one from Janet Frame's 'Towards Another Summer'.

“I don't wish to inhabit the world under false pretences. I'm relieved to have discovered my identity after being so confused about it for so many years. Why should people be afraid if I confide in them? Yet people will always be afraid and jealous of those who finally establish their identity; it leads them to consider their own, to seclude it, cosset it, for fear it may be borrowed or interfered with, and when they are in the act of protecting it they suffer the shock of realising that their identity is nothing, it is something they dreamed and never knew; and then begins the painstaking search - what shall they choose - beast? another human being? insect? bird?”

Postscript:

In researching for Kali's challenge I became enamoured with Janet Frame's writing started reading her autobiography 'Ana Angel at my Table' it is fascinating so a big "Thank You" to Kali for pointing my way to New Zealand authors.
Andrew-Bede Allsop

@kali66 Thank you kali for this challenge, I don't think I have ever read New Zealand authors, at least not knowingly, so I am grateful to you for opening this rich field for me. When I read these words it sparked something within me and I knew a self-portrait on these lines was what I wanted to do. I hope you like the result.
May 21st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
365 is definitely a place of discovery.
May 21st, 2025  
