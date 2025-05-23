Literature Project #256 Sally Mann ’Hold Still: A Memoir with Photographs’
256 days into my year long daily Literature project. I am reading Sally Mann's ’Hold Still: A Memoir with Photographs’ and this quotation came to mind when I read a comment by Joyce @marylandgirl58, on another posting. Making photographs is a magical thing, it can transport you to a different awareness of the world and when all other distractions disappear during the process of creation it becomes a mystical experience.
“Because I am still that girl when it comes to developing film. There is nothing better than the thrill of holding a great negative, wet with fixer, up to the light. And, here’s the important thing: it doesn’t even have to be a great negative. You get the same thrill with any negative; with art, as someone once said, most of what you have to do is show up. The hardest part is setting the camera on the tripod, or making the decision to bring the camera out of the car, or just raising the camera to your face, believing, by those actions, that whatever you find before you, whatever you find there, is going to be good.
And, when you get whatever you get, even if it’s a fluky product of that slipping-glimpser vision that de Kooning celebrated, you have made something. Maybe you’ve made something mediocre – there’s plenty of that in any artist’s cabinets – but something mediocre is better than nothing, and often the near-misses, as I call them, are the beckoning hands that bring you to perfection just around the blind corner.”