Literature Project #258 Sebastião Salgado ‘Exodus’ by allsop
Photo 967

Literature Project #258 Sebastião Salgado ‘Exodus’

258 days into my year long daily Literature project. The Brazilian photographer Sebastião Salgado has died ages 81, I love his amazing work and his commitment to our world both as photographers and human beings. A great environmentalist who cared deeply. May he rest in peace and rise to life eternal.

“At that horrific time, I photographed it with all my heart, I thought the whole world needed to know. This is our world, we have to assume responsibility for it.”
24th May 2025 24th May 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
When I saw the news, I went to look him up as I had never heard his name. He sounds amazing.
May 24th, 2025  
