Literature Project #258 Sebastião Salgado ‘Exodus’

258 days into my year long daily Literature project. The Brazilian photographer Sebastião Salgado has died ages 81, I love his amazing work and his commitment to our world both as photographers and human beings. A great environmentalist who cared deeply. May he rest in peace and rise to life eternal.



“At that horrific time, I photographed it with all my heart, I thought the whole world needed to know. This is our world, we have to assume responsibility for it.”