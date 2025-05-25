Previous
Literature Project #259 Paul Klee by allsop
Literature Project #259 Paul Klee

259 days into my year long daily Literature project. Seeing and feeling are two different things

"One eye sees, the other feels."
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Susan Wakely ace
Those eyes look on when seen on a black background.
May 25th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That's amazing, so impactful!
May 25th, 2025  
