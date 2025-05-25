Sign up
Previous
Photo 968
Literature Project #259 Paul Klee
259 days into my year long daily Literature project. Seeing and feeling are two different things
"One eye sees, the other feels."
25th May 2025
25th May 25
2
1
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2947
photos
64
followers
88
following
961
962
963
964
965
966
967
968
261
262
966
263
967
856
264
968
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Kami
light
eyes
abstract
paul klee
literature project
Susan Wakely
ace
Those eyes look on when seen on a black background.
May 25th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That's amazing, so impactful!
May 25th, 2025
