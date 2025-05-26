Literature Project #260 J.R.R. Tolkien 'The Return of the King'

260 days into my year long daily Literature project. The little Woodland Strawberry originated from ancient Greece and they are linked to the Roman Goddess of Love Venus. In the medieval era the strawberry was emblematic of integrity and flawlessness; Trinity College Cambridge there are carvings of the fruit with a bird pecking at one. The Woodland Strawberry has an intense flavour despite their miniature size.



J.R.R. Tolkien 'The Return of the King'



“Do you remember the Shire, Mr. Frodo? It'll be spring soon. And the orchards will be in blossom. And the birds will be nesting in the hazel thicket. And they'll be sowing the summer barley in the lower fields... and eating the first of the strawberries with cream. Do you remember the taste of strawberries?”