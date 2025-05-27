Literature Project #261 William Butler Yeats 'For Anne Gregory Poem'

261 days into my year long daily Literature project. You appreciate your hair the most when you have lost it



William Butler Yeats



For Anne Gregory



'Never shall a young man,

Thrown into despair

By those great honey-coloured

Ramparts at your ear,

Love you for yourself alone

And not your yellow hair.'

'But I can get a hair-dye

And set such colour there,

Brown, or black, or carrot,

That young men in despair

May love me for myself alone

And not my yellow hair.'

'I heard an old religious man

But yesternight declare

That he had found a text to prove

That only God, my dear,

Could love you for yourself alone

And not your yellow hair.'