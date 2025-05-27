Previous
Literature Project #261 William Butler Yeats 'For Anne Gregory Poem' by allsop
Photo 970

Literature Project #261 William Butler Yeats 'For Anne Gregory Poem'

261 days into my year long daily Literature project. You appreciate your hair the most when you have lost it

William Butler Yeats

For Anne Gregory

'Never shall a young man,
Thrown into despair
By those great honey-coloured
Ramparts at your ear,
Love you for yourself alone
And not your yellow hair.'
'But I can get a hair-dye
And set such colour there,
Brown, or black, or carrot,
That young men in despair
May love me for myself alone
And not my yellow hair.'
'I heard an old religious man
But yesternight declare
That he had found a text to prove
That only God, my dear,
Could love you for yourself alone
And not your yellow hair.'
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
265% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Poignant, wry and true.
May 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact