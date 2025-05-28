Literature Project #262 Olga Slavnikova, The Man Who Couldn't Die 'The Tale of an Authentic Human Being'

262 days into my year long daily Literature project. There is something about faded beauty that is exquisitely beautiful.



"Now traces of her former beauty had become more noticeable than the beauty itself had ever been."

