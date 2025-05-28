Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 971
Literature Project #262 Olga Slavnikova, The Man Who Couldn't Die 'The Tale of an Authentic Human Being'
262 days into my year long daily Literature project. There is something about faded beauty that is exquisitely beautiful.
Olga Slavnikova, The Man Who Couldn't Die 'The Tale of an Authentic Human Being'
"Now traces of her former beauty had become more noticeable than the beauty itself had ever been."
28th May 2025
28th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2955
photos
63
followers
87
following
266% complete
View this month »
964
965
966
967
968
969
970
971
Latest from all albums
265
969
970
266
857
267
81
971
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Kami
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
decay
,
beauty
,
rose
,
flora
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close