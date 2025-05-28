Previous
Literature Project #262 Olga Slavnikova, The Man Who Couldn't Die 'The Tale of an Authentic Human Being' by allsop
Photo 971

Literature Project #262 Olga Slavnikova, The Man Who Couldn't Die 'The Tale of an Authentic Human Being'

262 days into my year long daily Literature project. There is something about faded beauty that is exquisitely beautiful.

Olga Slavnikova, The Man Who Couldn't Die 'The Tale of an Authentic Human Being'

"Now traces of her former beauty had become more noticeable than the beauty itself had ever been."
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
266% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact