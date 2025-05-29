Previous
Literature Project #263 Killian Mullarny et al 'Collins Bird Guide' by allsop
Literature Project #263 Killian Mullarny et al 'Collins Bird Guide'

263 days into my year long daily Literature project. MY Bittern seems to be reading up on how he ought to look and behave!

Bittern Botaurus Stellaris

“Breeds only in extensive Phlagmites roadbeds. Retreats from ice, but is hardy, returns early. Food mainly fish, frogs, insects. Polygamous. Nest a platform of dead reeds at water-level in reedbed.”
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I think he is pointing out that you need to supply more fish, frogs, insects and wives for him!!
May 29th, 2025  
