Literature Project #263 Killian Mullarny et al 'Collins Bird Guide'

263 days into my year long daily Literature project. MY Bittern seems to be reading up on how he ought to look and behave!



Bittern Botaurus Stellaris



“Breeds only in extensive Phlagmites roadbeds. Retreats from ice, but is hardy, returns early. Food mainly fish, frogs, insects. Polygamous. Nest a platform of dead reeds at water-level in reedbed.”