Photo 972
Literature Project #263 Killian Mullarny et al 'Collins Bird Guide'
263 days into my year long daily Literature project. MY Bittern seems to be reading up on how he ought to look and behave!
Bittern Botaurus Stellaris
“Breeds only in extensive Phlagmites roadbeds. Retreats from ice, but is hardy, returns early. Food mainly fish, frogs, insects. Polygamous. Nest a platform of dead reeds at water-level in reedbed.”
29th May 2025
29th May 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I think he is pointing out that you need to supply more fish, frogs, insects and wives for him!!
May 29th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@casablanca
LOL
May 29th, 2025
