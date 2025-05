Literature Project #265 Matsuo Basho 'An old silent pond'

265 days into my year long daily Literature project. I really am not sure the purpose of the dam-like structure but I think it is to do with the drainage system as water drains into the pond from a pipe to the left of this photo, so I am thinking it acts as a kind of filter.



Matsuo Basho



An old silent pond...

A frog jumps into the pond,

splash! Silence again.