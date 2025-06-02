Literature Project #267 William Shakespeare 'The Winter's Tale'
267 days into my year long daily Literature project. Carnations are undoubtably a most beautiful flower and my one today I think is stunning, it might not be in the best condition but what a flower! The scent is incredible.
In The Winter’s Tale, a horticultural debate takes place between the characters Perdita and Polixenes. Perdita, who lives as a shepherdess unaware of her royal heritage, is a hostess at a sheep-shearing, talks to Polixenes, the king of Bohemia, about flowers:
William Shakespeare ‘The Winter’s Tale’
“Perdita
Sir, the year growing ancient,
Not yet on summer’s death, nor on the birth
Of trembling winter, the fairest flowers o’ the season
Are our carnations and streak’d gillyvors,
Which some call nature’s bastards: of that kind
Our rustic garden’s barren; and I care not
To get slips of them.
Polixenes
Wherefore, gentle maiden,
Do you neglect them?
Perdita
For I have heard it said
There is an art which in their piedness shares
With great creating nature.
Polixenes
Say there be;
Yet nature is made better by no mean
But nature makes that mean: so, over that art
Which you say adds to nature, is an art
That nature makes. You see, sweet maid, we marry
A gentler scion to the wildest stock,
And make conceive a bark of baser kind
By bud of nobler race: this is an art
Which does mend nature, change it rather, but
The art itself is nature.
Perdita
So it is.
Polixenes
Then make your garden rich in gillyvors,
And do not call them bastards.”
A lovely photo, I wonder if a square crop of just the beautiful bloom could shoe off its shape and those droplets to a more beautiful advantage?