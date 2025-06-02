Literature Project #267 William Shakespeare 'The Winter's Tale'

267 days into my year long daily Literature project. Carnations are undoubtably a most beautiful flower and my one today I think is stunning, it might not be in the best condition but what a flower! The scent is incredible.



In The Winter’s Tale, a horticultural debate takes place between the characters Perdita and Polixenes. Perdita, who lives as a shepherdess unaware of her royal heritage, is a hostess at a sheep-shearing, talks to Polixenes, the king of Bohemia, about flowers:



William Shakespeare ‘The Winter’s Tale’



“Perdita

Sir, the year growing ancient,

Not yet on summer’s death, nor on the birth

Of trembling winter, the fairest flowers o’ the season

Are our carnations and streak’d gillyvors,

Which some call nature’s bastards: of that kind

Our rustic garden’s barren; and I care not

To get slips of them.



Polixenes

Wherefore, gentle maiden,

Do you neglect them?



Perdita

For I have heard it said

There is an art which in their piedness shares

With great creating nature.



Polixenes

Say there be;

Yet nature is made better by no mean

But nature makes that mean: so, over that art

Which you say adds to nature, is an art

That nature makes. You see, sweet maid, we marry

A gentler scion to the wildest stock,

And make conceive a bark of baser kind

By bud of nobler race: this is an art

Which does mend nature, change it rather, but

The art itself is nature.



Perdita

So it is.



Polixenes

Then make your garden rich in gillyvors,

And do not call them bastards.”