Literature Project #268 Mabel Lucie Attwell ‘Please Remember—Don’t Forget’
268 days into my year long daily Literature project. Those of us of a certain age may well remember, with varying degrees of delight, this little piece of cautionary verse by Mabel Lucie Attwell.
(1879 – 1964) was a British illustrator and comiccal artist. She was known for her cute, nostalgic drawings of children. Her drawings are featured to this day on many postcards, advertisements, posters, books and figurines. The truth is you either love her artwork or dislike it. I urge you to google her artwork and decide for yourself. When I was a child in the 1940’50s this verse illustrated with some of her images ( https://mabellucieattwell.com/collections/frontpage/products/please-remember) adorned our bathroom wall. The sentiment still engenders a slight degree of guilt within me when I fail to clean the sink properly! I think it is the final line that is most responsible for my disquietness, when things "weren't done' when I was a child you didn't do them.
Please Remember—Don’t Forget——
Never leave the bathroom wet—
Nor leave the soap in the water
That’s a thing we never ought’er.
Nor leave the towels about the floor,
Nor keep the bath an hour or more
When other folks are wanting one—
Please don’t forget—it isn’t done.
@wakelys I never thought them as being "cute" but rather sick-making which wouldn't have helped me in cleaning the bathroom!
BTW Tomorrow is the 146th. anniversary of Attwell's birth, should have saved it for then.