Previous
Literature Project #270 L.M.Montgomery & Clyde Tombaugh by allsop
Photo 979

Literature Project #270 L.M.Montgomery & Clyde Tombaugh

270 days into my year long daily Literature project. I have two short quotations for you today the first credited to Lucy Maud Montgomery (author of Anne of Green Gables') and the second to the astronomer Clyde Tombaugh.

"Nobody can keep on being angry if she looks into the heart of a pansy for a little while" — Lucy Maud Montgomery.

"How does a pansy, for example, select the ingredients from soil to get the right colours for the flower? Now there's a great miracle. I think there's a supreme power behind all of this. I see it in nature." — Clyde Tombaugh
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
268% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
A lovely faceless portrait and great quotes
June 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely done and great quotes.
June 5th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Fabulous quotes that so suit this
June 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact