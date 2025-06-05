Literature Project #270 L.M.Montgomery & Clyde Tombaugh

270 days into my year long daily Literature project. I have two short quotations for you today the first credited to Lucy Maud Montgomery (author of Anne of Green Gables') and the second to the astronomer Clyde Tombaugh.



"Nobody can keep on being angry if she looks into the heart of a pansy for a little while" — Lucy Maud Montgomery.



"How does a pansy, for example, select the ingredients from soil to get the right colours for the flower? Now there's a great miracle. I think there's a supreme power behind all of this. I see it in nature." — Clyde Tombaugh