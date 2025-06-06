Previous
Literature Project #271 Seneca by allsop
Photo 980

Literature Project #271 Seneca

271 days into my year long daily Literature project. (Getting ahead of myself) Lucius Annaeus Seneca, also known as Seneca the Younger, was a Roman Stoic philosopher, statesman, and playwright. His teachings on love and relationships still resonate today. I am also using this as my response to a challenge set by Kathy who wanted me to interpret the name of the month June bearing in mind that the name June “might be named for Juno is the ancient Roman goddess of marriage and childbirth.” hence my photograph of a scrapbook page of some of our wedding ephemera.

The great Roman poet Seneca wrote this which seems to me to be both spot on and what Beryl and I have experienced:

A great love is a partnership of two imperfect souls who refuse to give up on each other.” – Seneca
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@randystreat Quite a challenge this one but in the end I came up with this one. Hope it meets your challenge.
June 5th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That has to be the best quote on marriage I have ever read And so lovely to see your scrapbook.
June 5th, 2025  
