Literature Project #271 Seneca

271 days into my year long daily Literature project. (Getting ahead of myself) Lucius Annaeus Seneca, also known as Seneca the Younger, was a Roman Stoic philosopher, statesman, and playwright. His teachings on love and relationships still resonate today. I am also using this as my response to a challenge set by Kathy who wanted me to interpret the name of the month June bearing in mind that the name June “might be named for Juno is the ancient Roman goddess of marriage and childbirth.” hence my photograph of a scrapbook page of some of our wedding ephemera.



The great Roman poet Seneca wrote this which seems to me to be both spot on and what Beryl and I have experienced:



A great love is a partnership of two imperfect souls who refuse to give up on each other.” – Seneca

