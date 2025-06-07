Sign up
Photo 981
Literature Project #272 A. A. Milne ‘Winnie the Pooh’
272 days into my year long daily Literature project. Sometimes I feel like pretending I feel like pretending and seeing what happens
A. A. Milne 'Win the Pooh'
“Hallo, Rabbit,” he said, “is that you?”
"Let’s pretend it isn’t,” said Rabbit, “and see what happens.”
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
2
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2970
photos
63
followers
87
following
269% complete
975
976
977
978
979
980
981
982
271
976
977
978
979
980
981
982
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Kami
Privacy
Public
Tags
rabbit
,
sculpture
,
a. a. milne
,
literature project
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha. So cute.
June 8th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That gave me a big smile :)
June 8th, 2025
