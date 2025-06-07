Previous
Literature Project #272 A. A. Milne ‘Winnie the Pooh’ by allsop
Photo 981

Literature Project #272 A. A. Milne ‘Winnie the Pooh’

272 days into my year long daily Literature project. Sometimes I feel like pretending I feel like pretending and seeing what happens

A. A. Milne 'Win the Pooh'

“Hallo, Rabbit,” he said, “is that you?”
"Let’s pretend it isn’t,” said Rabbit, “and see what happens.”
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Susan Wakely ace
Haha. So cute.
June 8th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That gave me a big smile :)
June 8th, 2025  
