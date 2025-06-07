Literature Project #272 A. A. Milne ‘Winnie the Pooh’

272 days into my year long daily Literature project. Sometimes I feel like pretending I feel like pretending and seeing what happens



“Hallo, Rabbit,” he said, “is that you?”

"Let’s pretend it isn’t,” said Rabbit, “and see what happens.”