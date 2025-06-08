Previous
Literature Project #273 "George Orwell" '1984' an allegory by allsop
Literature Project #273 "George Orwell" '1984' an allegory

273 days into my year long daily Literature project. On this day June 8th in 1949 George Orwell published his dystopian novel 1984.

"Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing...Now I will tell you the answer to my question. It is this. The Party seeks power entirely for its own sake. We are not interested in the good of others; we are interested solely in power, pure power. What pure power means you will understand presently."
Andrew-Bede Allsop

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Gives me shivers, it is so salient.
June 8th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Wise words of Orwell.
June 8th, 2025  
