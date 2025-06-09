Literature Project #274 Kassia St Clair ‘The Secret Lives of Colour’

274 days into my year long daily Literature project. Kassia St Clair in her splendid book ‘The Secret Lives of Colour’ points out that pink for girls and blue for boys is a surprisingly modern “rule”, thankfully we are now beginning to see that even this restrictive axiom is showing signs of crumbling in favour of a more inclusive attitude by today's parents.



“Amazingly enough, the strict girl-pink boy-blue divide only dates from the mid-twentieth century. Just a few scant generations ago the situation was completely different. In an article on baby clothes in the New York Times in 1893 the rule stated was that you should ‘always give pink to a boy and blue to a girl’. Neither the author nor the woman in the shop who she was interviewing were quite sure why, but the author hazarded a tongue-in-cheek guess. ‘[T]he boy’s outlook is so much more roseate than the girl’s,’ she wrote, ‘that it is enough to make a girl baby blue to think of living a woman’s life in the world.’1 In 1918 a trade publication affirmed that this was the ‘generally accepted rule’ because pink was the ‘more decided and stronger colour’, while blue was ‘more delicate and dainty’.2 This is probably closer to the real explanation. Pink is, after all, just faded red, which in the era of scarlet-jacketed soldiers and red-robed cardinals was the most masculine colour, while blue was the signature hue of the Virgin Mary. At the turn of the century even the idea of different clothes for children of different sexes was a little odd. The mortality and birth rates were so high that all children under the age of two wore easy-to-bleach white linen dresses.”

