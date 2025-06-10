Literature Project #275 Peter Russell ‘Delphi Complete Paintings of Gustave Courbet’
275 days into my year long daily Literature project. On this day, June 10th., in 1829 the French realist painter Gustave Courbet was born. His painting Le Désespéré (The Desperate Man) is a most remarkable creation. My photo here is a rather poor attempt at a self-portrait based on that painting which you can see here: https://simplykalaa.com/le-desespere-gustave-courbet/
I only wish I had some hair to grapple with!
Peter Russell ‘Delphi Complete Paintings of Gustave Courbet’
“…Courbet also produced two versions of another self portrait, under the title Le Désespéré (The Desperate Man)…The painting presents an up-close and confrontational view of a deranged young male, who peers wildly out of the canvas with an unsettling expression. It is believed the subject was suggested to the artist by the pioneering work of Johann Kaspar Lavater (1741-1801), the Swiss philosopher and theologian. Lavater’s Physiognomische Fragmente zur Beförderung der Menschenkenntnis und Menschenliebe, published between 1775 and 1778, introduced the concept that physiognomy related to the specific character traits of individuals, rather than general types. The desperate man’s head and strained arms fill the composition, bringing the insanity closer to the viewer. His hands pull frantically at his hair, as the muscles in his arms and hands are accentuated by chiaroscuro, extending the sense of frenzy. The image accords with contemporary Romantic concerns with extreme states of emotion and sensibility. Also, the striking painting introduces a recurring theme of the artist’s career, which he was always keen to promote: the persona of the gifted, yet isolated artist, facing the almost insurmountable obstacles of his artistic genus. By all accounts, Courbet was attached to Le Désespéré and even took the canvas with him into exile in Switzerland in 1873, as recorded by Doctor Paul Collin’s description of Courbet’s studio, which included “a painting portraying Courbet with a desperate expression, which for this reason is titled Désespéré.”