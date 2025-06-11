Sign up
Photo 985
Literature Project #276 Buzz Aldrin 'On Extra-terrestrial life'
276 days into my year long daily Literature project.
Buzz Aldrin
"There may be aliens in our Milky Way galaxy, and there are billions of other galaxies. The probability is almost certain that there is life somewhere in space."
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
2
1
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca 🇬🇧
That is so cool, I love the way you took this!
June 11th, 2025
Susan Wakely
I feel a pair of beady eyes looking at me.
June 11th, 2025
