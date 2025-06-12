Previous
Literature Project #277 Anne Frank ‘The Diary of a Young Girl’ by allsop
Photo 986

Literature Project #277 Anne Frank ‘The Diary of a Young Girl’

277 days into my year long daily Literature project.

Anne Frank was born 12 June 1929, and died early March 1945. She was a German-born diarist. A Jewish victim of the Holocaust, she gained fame posthumously with the publication of ‘The Diary of a Young Girl’ in which she documents her life in hiding from 1942 to 1944, during the German occupation in World War II.

I have chosen to photograph this Foxglove because for me it is a plant of immense beauty, although it is highly toxic to humans and animals it also has medicinal usages and from which originally the drug Digitalis was obtained. It is however a plant that has to be highly respected and treated with the utmost care because of its toxic qualities. If you are lucky enough to see Foxglove when you go into nature then do as Anne Frank says.

“The best remedy for those who are afraid, lonely or unhappy is to go outside, somewhere where they can be quiet, alone with the heavens, nature and God. Because only then does one feel that all is as it should be.”

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Anne Frank speaks wisdom there. I have never forgotten visiting her home nor the home of Corrie ten Boom in Haarlem. Amazing places alive with history and thoughts. Beautiful pairing of the foxglove with your thoughts today.
June 12th, 2025  
