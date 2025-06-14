Literature Project #279 Masaoka Shiki 'The Peony'

279 days into my year long daily Literature project. A Japanese poet and essayist, Masaoka Shiki was born in 1867 in Matsuyama, Japan. He attended University Preparatory College and Tokyo Imperial University, before dropping out from the latter due to illness. He worked for a newspaper and signed up as a war correspondent to China in 1895, he died in 1902



Masaoka Shiki 'The Peony'



half a mind

to dress up and bow down

to the peony