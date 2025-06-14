Previous
Literature Project #279 Masaoka Shiki 'The Peony' by allsop
Literature Project #279 Masaoka Shiki 'The Peony'

279 days into my year long daily Literature project. A Japanese poet and essayist, Masaoka Shiki was born in 1867 in Matsuyama, Japan. He attended University Preparatory College and Tokyo Imperial University, before dropping out from the latter due to illness. He worked for a newspaper and signed up as a war correspondent to China in 1895, he died in 1902

Masaoka Shiki 'The Peony'

half a mind
to dress up and bow down
to the peony
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
So pretty. You often introduce me to people I have not read before.
June 14th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful peony.
I am fascinated to know if you have wide breath of knowledge on poetry or do you take the shot and then research the poetry?
Either way I am in awe of your choices.
June 14th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@casablanca Thank you, nice to know.
@wakelys Both...in a way. I wouldn't say my poetry knowledge is more than average for a person who is fond of poetry but I do have some favourite poets and poetry genres, e.g. Haiku, Metaphysical poetry, W.B. Yeats, George Herbert, John Donne. For this project I think I probably take a shot and then look for a suitable poem or quote more times than I take a shot specifically to fit a poem.
June 14th, 2025  
