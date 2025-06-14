Literature Project #279 Masaoka Shiki 'The Peony'

279 days into my year long daily Literature project. A Japanese poet and essayist, Masaoka Shiki was born in 1867 in Matsuyama, Japan. He attended University Preparatory College and Tokyo Imperial University, before dropping out from the latter due to illness. He worked for a newspaper and signed up as a war correspondent to China in 1895, he died in 1902
I am fascinated to know if you have wide breath of knowledge on poetry or do you take the shot and then research the poetry?
Either way I am in awe of your choices.
@wakelys Both...in a way. I wouldn't say my poetry knowledge is more than average for a person who is fond of poetry but I do have some favourite poets and poetry genres, e.g. Haiku, Metaphysical poetry, W.B. Yeats, George Herbert, John Donne. For this project I think I probably take a shot and then look for a suitable poem or quote more times than I take a shot specifically to fit a poem.