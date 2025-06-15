Literature Project #280 Eoin Colfer 'Artemis Fowl'

280 days into my year long daily Literature project. Here in the UK and in other countries it is Father's Day and I am thinking, and praying for, all those who have either lost their fathers, never known them or are estranged from them. I am also praying for those whose father's abused them in the past or abusing them now. We all deserve a father who truly loves us but sadly that is not always the case, sometimes father's are not loving, caring figures that they should be. I consider it a great blessing that my father's love for me and my brothers was deep, patient and immensely forgiving.



My quotation to day is from 'Artemis Fowl' by Eoin Colfer.



“Artemis brushed past the girl, taking the steps two at a time. His mother’s room was two flights up, a converted attic space. He hesitated at the door. What would he say if it was his father miraculously returned? What would he do? It was ridiculous dithering about it. Impossible to predict. He knocked lightly. ‘Mother?’ No response, but he thought he heard a giggle and was instantly transported into the past. Initially this room had been his parents’ lounge. They would sit on the chaise longue for hours, tittering like school children, feeding the pigeons or watching the ships sailing past on Dublin sound. When Artemis Senior had disappeared, Angeline Fowl had become more and more attached to the space, eventually refusing to leave altogether. ‘Mother? Are you all right?’ Muffled voices from within. Conspiratorial whispers. ‘Mother. I’m coming in.’ ‘Wait a moment. Timmy, stop it, you beast. We have company.’ Timmy? Artemis’s heart thumped like a snare drum in his chest. Timmy, her pet name for his father. Timmy and Arty. The two men in her life. He could wait no longer. Artemis burst through the double doors. His first impression was light. Mother had the lamps on. A good sign surely. Artemis knew where his mother would be. He knew exactly where to look. But he couldn’t. What if … What if … ‘Yes, can we help you?’ Artemis turned, his eyes still downcast. ‘It’s me.’ His mother laughed. Airy and carefree. ‘I can see it’s you, Papa. Can’t you even give your boy one night off? It is our honeymoon after all.’ Artemis knew then. It was just an escalation of her madness. Papa? Angeline thought Artemis was his own grandfather. Dead over ten years. He raised his gaze slowly. His mother was seated on the chaise longue, resplendent in her own wedding dress, face clumsily coated with make-up. But that wasn’t the worst of it. Beside her was a facsimile of his father, constructed from the morning suit he’d worn on that glorious day in Christchurch Cathedral fourteen years ago. The clothes were padded with tissue, and atop the dress shirt was a stuffed pillowcase with lipstick features. It was almost funny. Artemis choked back a sob, his hopes vanishing like a summer rainbow.”