Literature Project #282 Walter De La Mare 'Alone'

282 days into my year long daily Literature project. Wavyleaf Sea Lavender gets its scientific name 'Limonium sinuatum' from a Greek word 'meadow', signifying its natural coastal habitat, and the Latin 'sinuatum' referring to its wavy, situate leaves. The common name 'sea lavender' is derived from its preferred salty, seaside locations and its resemblance to the true lavenders, with its small flowers that seem to float above the foliage like lavender mist.



Alone — Walter De La Mare



Over the fence, the dead settle in

for a journey. Nine o'clock.

You are alone for the first time

today. Boys asleep. Husband out.



A beer bottle sweats in your hand,

and sea lavender clogs the air

with perfume. Think of yourself.

Your arms rest with nothing to do



after weeks spent attending to others.

Your thoughts turn to whether

butter will last the week, how much

longer the car can run on its partial tank of gas.