Literature Project #282 Walter De La Mare 'Alone' by allsop
Photo 991

Literature Project #282 Walter De La Mare 'Alone'

282 days into my year long daily Literature project. Wavyleaf Sea Lavender gets its scientific name 'Limonium sinuatum' from a Greek word 'meadow', signifying its natural coastal habitat, and the Latin 'sinuatum' referring to its wavy, situate leaves. The common name 'sea lavender' is derived from its preferred salty, seaside locations and its resemblance to the true lavenders, with its small flowers that seem to float above the foliage like lavender mist.

Alone — Walter De La Mare

Over the fence, the dead settle in
for a journey. Nine o'clock.
You are alone for the first time
today. Boys asleep. Husband out.

A beer bottle sweats in your hand,
and sea lavender clogs the air
with perfume. Think of yourself.
Your arms rest with nothing to do

after weeks spent attending to others.
Your thoughts turn to whether
butter will last the week, how much
longer the car can run on its partial tank of gas.
17th June 2025

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...


