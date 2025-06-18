Literature Project #283 William Shakespeare 'King Henry the Sixth, Part One'

283 days into my year long daily Literature project. Taking flight (look closely)



William Shakespeare 'King Henry the Sixth, Part One'



Fastolfe: Whither away! to save myself by flight:

We are like to have the overthrow again.



Captain: What! will you fly, and leave Lord Talbot?



Fastolfe: Ay,

All the Talbots in the world, to save my life!