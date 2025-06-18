Sign up
Previous
Photo 992
Literature Project #283 William Shakespeare 'King Henry the Sixth, Part One'
283 days into my year long daily Literature project. Taking flight (look closely)
William Shakespeare 'King Henry the Sixth, Part One'
Fastolfe: Whither away! to save myself by flight:
We are like to have the overthrow again.
Captain: What! will you fly, and leave Lord Talbot?
Fastolfe: Ay,
All the Talbots in the world, to save my life!
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2984
photos
62
followers
85
following
271% complete
View this month »
