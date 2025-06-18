Previous
Literature Project #283 William Shakespeare 'King Henry the Sixth, Part One' by allsop
Photo 992

Literature Project #283 William Shakespeare 'King Henry the Sixth, Part One'

283 days into my year long daily Literature project. Taking flight (look closely)

William Shakespeare 'King Henry the Sixth, Part One'

Fastolfe: Whither away! to save myself by flight:
We are like to have the overthrow again.

Captain: What! will you fly, and leave Lord Talbot?

Fastolfe: Ay,
All the Talbots in the world, to save my life!
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
271% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact