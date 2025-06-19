Literature Project #284 Salman Rushdie ‘Knife’

284 days into my year long daily Literature project. Today is the author Sir Ahmed Salman Rushdie's birthday, he was born this day, June 19th., in 1947. On 12th. August 2022 at an Institution in Chautauqua, New York Rushdie was attacked by a man who rushed onto the stage and stabbed him repeatedly, including in the face, neck and abdomen.



Salman Rushdie ‘Knife’



“I can still see the moment in slow motion. My eyes follow the running man as he leaps out of the audience and approaches me, I see each step of his headlong run. I watch myself coming to my feet and turning toward him. (I continue to face him. I never turn my back on him. There are no injuries on my back.) I raise my left hand in self-defense. He plunges the knife into it. After that there are many blows, to my neck, to my chest, to my eye, everywhere. I feel my legs give way, and I fall”