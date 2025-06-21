Literature Project #286 Sarah Ban Breathnach & Pablo Neruda

286 days into my year long daily Literature project. Today is the Summer Solstice (in the Northern Hemisphere) and nothing speaks to me more clearly to me on this day as wild flowers, they are so resilient and really enjoy the sunshine. These three are Carthusian Pink, Blue Flax and Common Yarrow.



If you like the heat enjoy the day, if you don't try to keep cool and enjoy the day anyway!



Two quotations for you today:



“One way of celebrating the Solstice is to consider it a sacred time of reflection, release, restoration, and renewal.” — Sarah Ban Breathnach



"Green was the silence, wet was the light, the month of June trembled like a butterfly." - Pablo Neruda