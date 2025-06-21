Previous
Literature Project #286 Sarah Ban Breathnach & Pablo Neruda by allsop
Photo 995

Literature Project #286 Sarah Ban Breathnach & Pablo Neruda

286 days into my year long daily Literature project. Today is the Summer Solstice (in the Northern Hemisphere) and nothing speaks to me more clearly to me on this day as wild flowers, they are so resilient and really enjoy the sunshine. These three are Carthusian Pink, Blue Flax and Common Yarrow.

If you like the heat enjoy the day, if you don't try to keep cool and enjoy the day anyway!

Two quotations for you today:

“One way of celebrating the Solstice is to consider it a sacred time of reflection, release, restoration, and renewal.” — Sarah Ban Breathnach

"Green was the silence, wet was the light, the month of June trembled like a butterfly." - Pablo Neruda
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
272% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great words and flowers.
June 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact