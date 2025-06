Literature Project #287 H. Rider Haggard 'Allan Quartermain'

287 days into my year long daily Literature project. The Mundane challenge topic this month is to photograph on the theme of "Newspaper" hence my photo of screwed up pages in the recycling bin. H. Rider Haggard in his book 'Allan Quartermain' could have been written this in any leader column today, it seems so apt.



"How can a world be good in which Money is the moving power, and Self-interest the guiding star?"