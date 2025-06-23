Literature Project #288 Markus Zusak ‘The Book Thief’

288 days into my year long daily Literature project.



Markus Zusak's ‘The Book Thief’ is a remarkable book and my today's quote from which it is taken could well apply to it. I only have it on my Kindle so the book in my pocket is one of the best (if not the best) piece of detective fiction ever written, it is Dorothy L. Sayers' 'The Nine Taylors'. My well-thumbed copy is an old, cheap Everyman's edition held together by gaffer tape. Today it is Markus Zusac's 50th. Birthday.



Markus Zusak ‘The Book Thief’:



“Sometimes you read a book so special that you want to carry it around with you for months after you’ve finished just to stay near it.”



