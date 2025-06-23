Previous
Literature Project #288 Markus Zusak ‘The Book Thief’ by allsop
Photo 997

Literature Project #288 Markus Zusak ‘The Book Thief’

288 days into my year long daily Literature project.

Markus Zusak's ‘The Book Thief’ is a remarkable book and my today's quote from which it is taken could well apply to it. I only have it on my Kindle so the book in my pocket is one of the best (if not the best) piece of detective fiction ever written, it is Dorothy L. Sayers' 'The Nine Taylors'. My well-thumbed copy is an old, cheap Everyman's edition held together by gaffer tape. Today it is Markus Zusac's 50th. Birthday.

Markus Zusak ‘The Book Thief’:

“Sometimes you read a book so special that you want to carry it around with you for months after you’ve finished just to stay near it.”

23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
273% complete

Susan Wakely ace
The book Thief is a book that both myself and my husband enjoyed and were thoroughly absorbed in. It is one that will be picked up and read again.
June 23rd, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@wakelys You are right, it is what I call a "returnable" as I keep going back to it at regular intervals.
June 23rd, 2025  
JackieR ace
He's only 50??!!!!

Clever photo, not read Nine Taylors (yet)
June 23rd, 2025  
