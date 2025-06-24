Previous
Literature Project #289 Henry Ward Beecher by allsop
Literature Project #289 Henry Ward Beecher

289 days into my year long daily Literature project. My photograph this morning is of the Crimson Bottlebrush which is certainly aptly named.

Henry Ward Beecher, the American Congregationalist clergyman and social reformer was born this day in 1813. This quotation chimes with me and make me ask myself just how true this is of photographers? It is for me an ideal to aim for but one of which I rarely achieve.

“Every artist dips his brush in his own soul, and paints his own nature into his pictures.”
― Henry Ward Beecher
Andrew-Bede Allsop

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I adore bottlebrush, it was my favourite shrub when we lived in Australia. Nice Beecher quote
June 24th, 2025  
