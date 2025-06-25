Literature Project #290 Ogden Nash 'London'

290 days into my year long daily Literature project. Annie D challenged me to "draw inspiration from one of (her) favourite poets, Ogden Nash." My photograph is a piece of embroidery a lady made for Beryl many years ago when she was vicar in the parish of Blidworth, Nottinghamshire. It is a very accurate representation of the old London taxi that she owed at the time even down to the correct number plate. It was an mos useful vehicle to have for a vicar, the elderly especially appreciated it. Ogden Nash's poem 'London' is a perfect match.



LONDON



The London taxi is a relic

For which my zeal is evangelic.



It's designed for people wearing hats,

And not for racing on Bonneville Flats.



A man can get out, or a lady in;

When you sit, your knees don't bump your chin.



The driver so deep in the past is sunk

That he'll help you with your bags and trunk;



Indeed, he is such a fuddy-duddy

That he calls you Sir instead of Buddy.