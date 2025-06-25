Previous
Literature Project #290 Ogden Nash 'London' by allsop
Literature Project #290 Ogden Nash 'London'

290 days into my year long daily Literature project. Annie D challenged me to "draw inspiration from one of (her) favourite poets, Ogden Nash." My photograph is a piece of embroidery a lady made for Beryl many years ago when she was vicar in the parish of Blidworth, Nottinghamshire. It is a very accurate representation of the old London taxi that she owed at the time even down to the correct number plate. It was an mos useful vehicle to have for a vicar, the elderly especially appreciated it. Ogden Nash's poem 'London' is a perfect match.

LONDON

The London taxi is a relic
For which my zeal is evangelic.

It's designed for people wearing hats,
And not for racing on Bonneville Flats.

A man can get out, or a lady in;
When you sit, your knees don't bump your chin.

The driver so deep in the past is sunk
That he'll help you with your bags and trunk;

Indeed, he is such a fuddy-duddy
That he calls you Sir instead of Buddy.
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
@annied Hi Annie, I hope you like this one. Having never read an any of Ogden Nash's work I was amazed to find his poem 'London' and how well it went with this piece of embroidery. Thank you for introducing me to his work.
June 25th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I love the poem and the cross stitch is fabulous! What a brilliant vehicle to own.
June 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Matched so perfectly for your challenge.
June 25th, 2025  
