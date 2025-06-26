Previous
Literature Project #291 Rumi
Literature Project #291 Rumi

291 days into my year long daily Literature project. I really do think there is something mystical, incomprehensible about the Iris. As Julian of Norwich saw all of creation in an hazel-nut I feel a similar sensation in the Iris. It embodies the Divine. Rumi was the greatest Sufi mystic and poet in the Persian language and he seems to experience the same sensation.

On this day when we are nearer next Christmas than last I pray and hope you find something in the beauty around you to feel "the pull of your soul".

Rumi

What in your life is calling you,
When all the noise is silenced,
The meetings adjourned...
The lists laid aside,
And the Wild Iris blooms
By itself In the dark forest...
What still pulls on your soul?
26th June 2025

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate.
