Literature Project #292 ‘Guigo II the Carthusian The Ladder of Monks’

292 days into my year long daily Literature project. On this day in 1137 Guigo II (also known by similar names) died. He was a Carthusian monk and the 5th prior of Grande Chartreuse monastery in the 12th century. He was born in 1083 near the Chateau of Saint-Romain, and entered the Grande Chartreuse in 1106.

Still a young man, his abilities led him to be elected prior in 1109 (aged 26). It was during his priorate that the original community slowly began to expand.



My photograph is neither a statue of Guido nor of a Carthusian monk, it is of the Benedictine founder St. Benedict., a tenuous link I know but a link never-the-less.



The quotation is from ‘Guigo II the Carthusian The Ladder of Monks’ translated by Sr. Pascale-Dominique Nau.



"Letter of Dom Guigo the Carthusian



to Brother Gervase about the Contemplative Life



One day, while working with my hands, I was reflecting on man’s spiritual exercises, and suddenly I realized that there are four degrees: reading, meditation, prayer, and contemplation. This is the ladder that leads monks from earth to heaven. Although it has only a few steps, it is very high and incredibly long. Its base is set on the earth, and its summit reaches above the clouds to penetrate the heights of heaven. The names, the order, and the use of these steps differ. However, when we carefully study their properties, functions, and hierarchy, they soon seem short and easy, because of their usefulness and sweetness.



Reading is the attentive study of the Holy Scriptures by an applied mind. Meditation is the careful investigation of a hidden truth with the help of one’s intelligence. Prayer is the elevation of the heart to God, so that it separates itself from evil and strives towards what is good. Contemplation is the elevation of the ravished soul in God, where it savors the joys of eternity.



Now, after having defined these four steps, let us consider each one’s particular role. The indescribable sweetness of the blessed life is sought through reading, found in meditation, asked for in prayer, and savored in contemplation. This is precisely what the Lord says: “Search, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened for you” (Mt 7:7). Seek by reading, and you will find by meditating. Knock by praying, and you will enter by contemplating. I would like to say that reading brings substantial food to the mouth; meditation grinds and chews it; prayer tastes it, and contemplation is the sweetness itself that delights and restores. Reading keeps to the rind, meditation enters into the marrow, prayer expresses the desire, but contemplation takes pleasure in savoring the sweetness obtained."