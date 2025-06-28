Previous
Literature Project #293 Wilkie Collins 'The Woman in White' by allsop
Photo 1002

Literature Project #293 Wilkie Collins 'The Woman in White'

293 days into my year long daily Literature project. The amazing Spanish Dagger's bell-shaped blossoms are a dual purpose marvel, inviting a host of pollinators by day and exuding a distinctive scent to attract essential moth pollinators after dusk, especially the Yucca Moth for which the plant provides food for its lavae.

My quotation from Wilkie Collins 'The Woman in White' refers to music but for me flowers, plants and nature also speak to me in "a happier language than ours".

“Don't speak of tomorrow. Let the music speak to us tonight, in a happier language than ours.”
Andrew-Bede Allsop

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ahhh, lovely. I think nature and music both have a voice, creative like the God Who thought them up, and endlessly heart warming.
June 28th, 2025  
