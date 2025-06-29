Literature Project #294 Antoine de Saint-Exupéry 'The Little Prince'

294 days into my year long daily Literature project. Antoine de Saint-Exupéry was born 29 June 1900, and died 31 July 1944. He was a French aristocrat, writer, poet, and pioneering aviator. He became a laureate of several of France’s highest literary awards and also won the U.S. National Book Award. He is best remembered for his novella The Little Prince (Le Petit Prince) and for his lyrical aviation writings, including Wind, Sand and Stars and Night Flight.



The Little Prince



"And now here is my secret, a very simple secret; it is only with the heart that one can see rightly, what is essential is invisible to the eye."