Literature Project #295 Czesław Miłosz by allsop
Photo 1004

Literature Project #295 Czesław Miłosz

295 days into my year long daily Literature project. A photograph from my archives of the graveyard of St. Clement's Church, Horsley.

The Polish poet, prose writer, and translator Czesław Miłosz was born 30 June 1911, and died 14 August 2004.

"The living owe it to those who no longer can speak to tell their story for them"
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
