Photo 1004
Literature Project #295 Czesław Miłosz
295 days into my year long daily Literature project. A photograph from my archives of the graveyard of St. Clement's Church, Horsley.
The Polish poet, prose writer, and translator Czesław Miłosz was born 30 June 1911, and died 14 August 2004.
"The living owe it to those who no longer can speak to tell their story for them"
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
0
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Tags
poetry
,
literature project
,
czesław miłosz
