Literature Project #296 Kassia St Clare ‘The Secret Lives of Colour—Cochineal’

296 days into my year long daily Literature project. The bright crimson Cochineal in the Himalayan Honeysuckle is contrasted by the white of this species of Red Valerian.



“Cochineal Viewed with the naked eye, the female Dactylopius coccus could be mistaken for a seed or a piece of grit; scarcely bigger than a pinhead, it is a grey, slightly ridged oval. It was only when one was examined under a microscope at the very end of the seventeenth century that lingering doubts were put to rest: Dactylopius coccus is, in fact, an insect. And, while it may look inconsequential, this insect has made and felled kings and empires, and helped shape history.



Today the cocci are most likely to be encountered in Mexico or South America, huddled in a snowy white cluster on the sunny side of a prickly pear cactus leaf, on which they feed exclusively and voraciously. If you were to pluck one off and squeeze hard enough to crush it, your guilty fingers would be stained bright crimson...Beetles are still being harvested today to produce the cochineal used by the cosmetics and food industries. It is found in everything from M&Ms to sausages, red velvet cupcakes to cherry coke (to soothe the squeamish it is usually hidden under the far more innocuous label E120). There are signs, however, that humanity’s appetite for cochineal may finally be waning: in 2012 Starbucks abandoned it as the principal red food colouring in strawberry Frappuccinos and cake pops after an outcry from vegetarians and Muslims. Excellent news for Dactylopius coccus, but perhaps less so for the world’s prickly pears.”