Literature Project #297 HH. The Dalai Lama

297 days into my year long daily Literature project. Today, July 2nd., is HH. The Dalai Lama's 90th. birthday and like many of his admirers I will today be meditating on his life and ministry. I could have chosen a thousand and one quotations but have chosen two plus a link to the Dalai Lama's statement "Affirming the Continuation of the Institution of Dalai Lama" But first the quotations:"If you think you are too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito.""Whether one is rich or poor, educated or illiterate, religious or non-believing, man or woman, black, white, or brown, we are all the same. Physically, emotionally, and mentally, we are all equal. We all share basic needs for food, shelter, safety, and love. We all aspire to happiness and we all shun suffering. Each of us has hopes, worries, fears, and dreams. Each of us wants the best for our family and loved ones. We all experience pain when we suffer loss and joy when we achieve what we seek. On this fundamental level, religion, ethnicity, culture, and language make no difference."Now the link: