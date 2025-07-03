Literature Project #298 Kassia St Clare ‘The Secret Lives of Colour—Gold’

298 days into my year long daily Literature project. The seed heads of the Dark Mullein are a lovely gold colour but beware, they are toxic to dogs. When you think about it Gold is a dangerous element that human's insatiable craving for it is responsible for great suffering (physical, mental, emotional and spiritual) even death.



“Gold has also been used to inspire awe. When the pious Mansa Musa, the Emperor of Mali, travelled through Cairo on his pilgrimage to Mecca in 1324, European and Arabic traders saw for themselves the glittering wealth of the African continent. The emperor travelled with a caravan of 60,000 men; 500 slaves walked before him, each carrying a gold staff weighing four pounds; his baggage train of 80 camels carried another 300 pounds of gold. His legendary journey and generosity left the price of gold in the region artificially low for over a decade.



Cloth of gold – fabric woven from threads with a core of silk or linen wrapped in gold – had been around since Roman times and was beloved by European royalty. The famous meeting in 1520 of Europe’s two youngest, lustiest and most glittering monarchs, Kings Henry VIII of England and Francis I of France, is known as the Field of the Cloth of Gold, after the pair vied to outdo each other with the splendour of their retinues. Henry arguably won: his marquee was made entirely from golden cloth…Disgust at the human preoccupation with gold can be found in Pliny’s Natural History: ‘We probe her [Mother Earth’s] entrails, digging into veins of gold and silver … we drag out her entrails … to be worn upon a finger.’”