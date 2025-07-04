Literature Project #299 Kassia St Clare ‘The Secret Lives of Colour—Green’

299 days into my year long daily Literature project. Green is many people's favourite colour, is it yours or do you have a different favourite colour? I can't promise but if you comment I will try to feature it.



“Many cultures associate the colour green positively with gardens and spring. For Muslims, for whom ‘paradise’ is almost synonymous with ‘garden’, green became prominent from the twelfth century. It was the favourite colour, along with white, of the Prophet Muhammad. In the Quran, the robes worn in paradise and silk couches scattered amidst the trees are both the colour of leaves. And in medieval Islamic poetry Mount Qaf, the celestial Mountain; the sky above it; and the water at its feet are all depicted in shades of green. This is why the colour appears in the flags of many predominantly Islamic countries including Iran, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.”