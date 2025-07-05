Literature Project #300 Sydney Carter 'One more step'

300 days into my year long daily Literature project. Not a new photograph but one taken quite a few years ago.



I have often posted photographs of our beloved greyhound Alfie and as some of you will know he has been very poorly lately and over the last week he has gradually deteriorated with very nasty, blood filled diarrhoea which just wasn’t responding to treatment. We had to make the decision yesterday that it was time for him to go.



For over 50 years we have had rescue dogs and Alfie was no exception but for me he has been something more than the others; I fell in love with him the moment I saw him. Alfie and I have had a very special bond especially since Beryl's Cancer diagnose and ongoing treatment, he has been my companion, confidant and ever-loving friend. I believe dogs and all animals have souls, Alfie is now gamboling in heaven and this hymn by Sydney Carter is for him. Rest in peace Alfie.





Sydney Carter ‘One More Step’



One more step along the world I go.

One more step along the world I go.

From the old things to the new

keep me travelling along with you.

And it's from the old I travel to the new.

Keep me travelling along with you.



Round the corners of the world I turn.

More and more about the world I learn.

All the new things that I see

you'll be looking at along with me.



And it's from the old……



As I travel through the bad and good

keep me traveling the way I should.

Where I see no way to go,

you'll be telling me the way, I know.



And it's from the old……



Give me courage when the world is rough.

Keep me loving though the world is tough.

Leap and sing in all I do.

Keep me travelling along with you.



And it's from the old……



You are older than the world can be.

You are younger than the life in me.

Ever old and ever new,

keep me travelling along with you. And it's from the old……